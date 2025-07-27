How Powerful Is The Strongest Magnet On Earth & What Is It Used For?

The quest for the world's strongest magnet faced a surprisingly violent problem: they kept exploding. At least, that was the issue facing a group of scientists at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory's (MagLab) pulsed field facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2012 when they built the world's first 100-tesla pulse magnet. Named after the famed inventor Nikola Tesla for his 1882 discovery of the rotating magnetic field, teslas measure the strength of extremely powerful magnetic fields. For reference, the Earth's magnetic field is only 50 microteslas, roughly 2 million times smaller than MagLab's pulsed magnet.

Although scientists have produced magnetic fields north of 1,000 teslas, the utility of these magnets is limited, as they explode almost instantaneously. For instance, the length of the magnetic pulse in said 'explosive' magnets lasts only 0.0075 milliseconds, making it difficult to attain usable scientific measurements. Laser-produced magnetic fields, which have registered up to 2,800 teslas, suffer from a similar measurement problem.

This is what makes MagLab's accomplishment such an important breakthrough for scientists who study superconductivity. By creating a non-explosive pulse magnet, MagLab can produce measurable results for those tracking how different substances behave in high magnetic environments. Such studies possess immense potential for changing scientists' understanding of the quantum-level behaviors of our physical world, a key factor in energy, medicine, fundamental physics, and material science studies.

Take, for instance, the work of the 30-country consortium ITER, which built a sixty-foot magnet used to study fusion energy. Another example is MRI machines, engineering marvels that continue to shape our understanding of the human body. At Los Alamos, MagLab's 35-ton magnet is busy forging scientific discoveries of its own, ranging from quantum technologies to pathology.