This Viral Trick To Remove A Stuck Oil Filter Works, But Here's Why We'd Still Do It The Right Way

Engine oil changes are an essential part of routine vehicle maintenance. That's because, over time, engine oil breaks down and accumulates debris, like metal shavings and grime, leading to a reduction in the oil's ability to provide adequate lubrication. Depending on your car, the type of oil you use, and your driving habits, you should generally replace your engine oil every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. When you do perform the service, it's essential that you don't simply drain the old oil out and fill the engine with fresh oil — you also have to replace the engine oil filter.

The filter is responsible for helping keep your car's oil clean in between replacements. It's designed to catch things like metal shavings and other debris before the oil enters the engine. However, like the oil itself, these filters don't last forever and must be replaced at regular intervals. While replacing the oil and filter is a simple job that even automotive novices can tackle with ease, there are some things that can trip you up, including the oil filter.

If installed correctly, you should be able to remove an old oil filter with just your hands. However, many people, especially those inexperienced with DIY auto work, overtighten oil filters. When that happens, removing the filter can be an absolute nightmare. An Instagram user recently saw one of their reels go viral for showcasing an old trick for removing stuck oil filters, and a lot of people were left amazed by the ingenuity of the method. The trick involves shoving a screwdriver through the filter and then using the tool's handle to break the filter free. While it does work, we wouldn't recommend using this tactic for a couple of reasons. As a former professional mechanic, I'll explain why.