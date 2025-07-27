This Viral Trick To Remove A Stuck Oil Filter Works, But Here's Why We'd Still Do It The Right Way
Engine oil changes are an essential part of routine vehicle maintenance. That's because, over time, engine oil breaks down and accumulates debris, like metal shavings and grime, leading to a reduction in the oil's ability to provide adequate lubrication. Depending on your car, the type of oil you use, and your driving habits, you should generally replace your engine oil every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. When you do perform the service, it's essential that you don't simply drain the old oil out and fill the engine with fresh oil — you also have to replace the engine oil filter.
The filter is responsible for helping keep your car's oil clean in between replacements. It's designed to catch things like metal shavings and other debris before the oil enters the engine. However, like the oil itself, these filters don't last forever and must be replaced at regular intervals. While replacing the oil and filter is a simple job that even automotive novices can tackle with ease, there are some things that can trip you up, including the oil filter.
If installed correctly, you should be able to remove an old oil filter with just your hands. However, many people, especially those inexperienced with DIY auto work, overtighten oil filters. When that happens, removing the filter can be an absolute nightmare. An Instagram user recently saw one of their reels go viral for showcasing an old trick for removing stuck oil filters, and a lot of people were left amazed by the ingenuity of the method. The trick involves shoving a screwdriver through the filter and then using the tool's handle to break the filter free. While it does work, we wouldn't recommend using this tactic for a couple of reasons. As a former professional mechanic, I'll explain why.
Why you should avoid using a screwdriver to remove an oil filter
As mentioned, the viral trick for removing a stuck oil filter involves hammering a screwdriver through a spin-on-style filter's side. Then, you simply use the screwdriver's handle to crank the filter out of its housing. This trick can work, but it's far from the best method you can use to remove a stubborn oil filter.
First of all, puncturing the oil filter will make a substantial mess, as the oil flows out of the hole you create using the screwdriver. Spilled oil can create a dangerous, slippery floor, but, if you don't wait for your car to cool off completely before attempting this trick, you could also burn your hands if hot oil comes spilling out. Additionally, if the filter is extremely stuck or seized, the screwdriver trick could worsen the problem. Instead of breaking the filter free, you may slice right through the filter horizontally while attempting to turn it, leaving you with the jagged bottom half of the filter still attached to the housing.
Many years before my career as a professional auto repair technician, I learned this lesson the hard way as a child when my father and I attempted to change the oil in my mother's car. We sheared the top half of the filter off using the screwdriver trick, which turned our quick and simple oil change into an all-day affair, as we struggled to remove the jagged bottom half of the filter that remained. Finally, you may want to avoid using the screwdriver trick to prevent damaging the screwdriver itself. Stuck oil filters can require a lot of force to move, and if you use your screwdriver for leverage, you could end up bending the shaft or breaking it altogether.
Here's what you should use instead
So, what should you use instead of a screwdriver to remove a stuck oil filter? The best way to remove a seized oil filter is to use an oil filter wrench. These tools come in various different shapes and sizes, depending on the type of vehicle and filter with which they're designed to be used. When it comes to choosing the right size and type of oil filter wrench for your car, there are a few things to consider.
First, if your vehicle uses canister-style oil filters, you should never even consider using the screwdriver trick. Canister filters have a hard plastic outer shell that encloses a disposable paper filter. To remove these filters, you need a special adaptor that fits over the hex head on that plastic shell. For standard spin-on filters, you can use various different tools. While caps or adaptors, similar to those used with canister filters, exist, they're not ideal for removing stuck filters, as they tend to round off the grooves in the filter and slip. Strap or chain filters can be a solid option, as they allow you to grip the filter extremely tightly, but they can be tricky to use, especially in cramped spaces.
In my professional experience, the best tool for removing a seized oil filter is a set of oil filter pliers. Like standard pliers, oil filter pliers feature a set of jaws and long handles. The jaws on oil filter pliers are extremely wide and can come with a grippy material that helps you grasp the filter. These devices allow you to get exceptional leverage on the stuck filter, and in my opinion, work much better than any of the strap or cap style filter tools.