Here's Why You Won't Find Ryobi At Northern Tool

There are literally dozens of hardware stores and home improvement retail chains for the DIYers of the world to choose from these days. The likes of Lowe's, The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and the family-owned Harbor Freight Tools are, perhaps, the ones most often mentioned by those in need of home improvement gear, but Northern Tools has been gaining ground on those factions of late.

The company started in 1981 before rebranding as the Northern Tool + Equipment we know today in 1998. These days, it operates some 120 brick-and-mortar stores throughout the United States, along with a web store that puts more than 100,000 tools a click away from consumers in need. If you've ever visited Northern Tool's website, or walked into one of its stores, you know that it offers hand tools, power tools, and gear fit for use in even the biggest of DIY projects. However, none of them bear the branding of Ryobi Tools.

Northern Tool is not the only major retailer that does not carry Ryobi-branded devices, as you will not find them in stock at Ace Hardware, Harbor Freight, or even Lowe's. In fact, the only retail chain that sells Ryobi Tools is The Home Depot, which became the exclusive retailer for Ryobi tools in 2000.