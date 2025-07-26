How To Make Your High-Mileage Cummins Engine Last Even Longer
In the world of diesel pickup trucks, the Cummins engine holds a special place in the hearts of many enthusiasts. While you can find Cummins diesel engines in a handful of discontinued Nissan Titan XD models, the Cummins engines found in Dodge and Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks are by far the most popular and celebrated versions. In comparison to the other big name diesel pickup truck engines — Power Stroke (Ford) and Duramax (Chevrolet and GM) — the Cummins engine found in Dodge and Ram pickups features six inline cylinders instead of eight cylinders arranged in a V-pattern. This configuration is capable of creating immense levels of torque and power, and it's helped the Cummins engine set itself apart from the pack and achieve legendary status in the world of diesel gearheads.
Cummins-powered pickups are robust and exceptionally powerful vehicles, but they're also famed for their ability to reach extremely high miles. It's not uncommon to see Cummins pickup trucks with several hundred thousand miles on the odometer. In fact, Cummins engines have such a strong reputation for high mileage that the manufacturer operates two clubs for owners of vehicles with triple digits or more on the odometer.
The Cummins High Mileage Club is for drivers who have hit 100,000 miles or more and has more than 27,000 members. The more elite Cummins Million Miles Club is for those who have logged a whopping one million miles or more on their engines. The mere existence of these clubs proves that Cummins engines are capable of hitting very high mileage, but that doesn't mean getting there is a walk in the park. If you're interested in making your high-mileage Cummins engine last for even longer, there are a few things you need to do. Here's what to know.
Follow a strict maintenance schedule
If you want your Cummins engine to last for the long haul and earn your spot in the Cummins Million Mile Club, one of the most important things you can do is follow a maintenance schedule religiously. Your vehicle owner's manual outlines a list of tasks you need to perform regularly, including things like engine oil changes, transmission fluid replacements, coolant flushes, and more. It's vital that you never skip even one of these services if you want to reach excessively high miles. However, if you really want to go the extra mile, following the schedule provided in your owner's manual is only the first part.
The maintenance intervals in your owner's manual usually represent the maximum amount of time you should allow to pass between these key tasks. That doesn't mean that you have to wait that long to service your truck. For example, if your owner's manual recommends replacing the engine oil no later than every 8,000 miles, and you want to ensure that your high-mileage truck lasts even longer, instead, you can replace it every 3,000 to 5,000 miles, especially if you drive the truck hard. The same applies to many other maintenance items. You won't harm your vehicle by performing these services more frequently, but you may help it hit a higher number on the odometer, though it can be costly.
Finally, it's also important to remember maintenance jobs that are often overlooked. That includes things like differential services, suspension greasing, undercarriage washes, and more. Basically, you need to coddle the vehicle, especially if you use it for demanding activities, like towing or work. If you want to make your high-mileage Cummins last longer, you need to follow a religious maintenance schedule above all else.
Avoid hot-rodding and performing excessive mods on your Cummins
The second most important thing you can do to make your high-mileage Cummins last even longer is avoid hot-rodding it and performing excessive or illegal modifications. Cummins trucks are exceptionally powerful and capable vehicles. As such, they often attract gearheads and horsepower enthusiasts interested in performing impressive activities and stunts and squeezing every bit of power possible out of the engine. While there's nothing wrong with modifying your vehicle, provided you perform the upgrades safely and properly, increasing the power can put a lot of added stress on essential components, like the engine, transmission, and axles. Over time, that extra stress can contribute to a vehicle's reduced lifespan, especially if you install modifications incorrectly or drive recklessly.
Speaking of driving recklessly, in addition to avoiding excessive and illegal car mods, driving your truck with care is also essential if you want it to hit extremely high mileage. That means you should refrain from engaging in activities that could stress or damage your vehicle, including things like street racing and other forms of competitive driving, like towing contests. You should also avoid excessive or dangerous off-road driving, as well as stressful activities like towing extremely heavy loads or snow plowing.
That doesn't mean you can't have fun with your Cummins every now and then, but it does mean you should always clean and service the truck properly afterward, and you shouldn't make these activities into regular habits. Getting your high-mileage Cummins to last even longer does involve sacrifices. However, if you care for your vehicle in the ways described above, it will stand a substantially higher chance of hitting the coveted one-million mile mark, which brings with it numerous rewards of its own.