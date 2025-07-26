How To Make Your High-Mileage Cummins Engine Last Even Longer

In the world of diesel pickup trucks, the Cummins engine holds a special place in the hearts of many enthusiasts. While you can find Cummins diesel engines in a handful of discontinued Nissan Titan XD models, the Cummins engines found in Dodge and Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks are by far the most popular and celebrated versions. In comparison to the other big name diesel pickup truck engines — Power Stroke (Ford) and Duramax (Chevrolet and GM) — the Cummins engine found in Dodge and Ram pickups features six inline cylinders instead of eight cylinders arranged in a V-pattern. This configuration is capable of creating immense levels of torque and power, and it's helped the Cummins engine set itself apart from the pack and achieve legendary status in the world of diesel gearheads.

Cummins-powered pickups are robust and exceptionally powerful vehicles, but they're also famed for their ability to reach extremely high miles. It's not uncommon to see Cummins pickup trucks with several hundred thousand miles on the odometer. In fact, Cummins engines have such a strong reputation for high mileage that the manufacturer operates two clubs for owners of vehicles with triple digits or more on the odometer.

The Cummins High Mileage Club is for drivers who have hit 100,000 miles or more and has more than 27,000 members. The more elite Cummins Million Miles Club is for those who have logged a whopping one million miles or more on their engines. The mere existence of these clubs proves that Cummins engines are capable of hitting very high mileage, but that doesn't mean getting there is a walk in the park. If you're interested in making your high-mileage Cummins engine last for even longer, there are a few things you need to do. Here's what to know.