Please Don't Use Deodorant To Fix Your Squeaky Car Parts

A recent TikTok trend has once again proved that you shouldn't blindly believe everything strangers post onto the internet. TikTok user erxc.z33 had found a belt merrily squeaking away in their Audi A4. Instead of replacing the belt, the user decided to grab a stick of Old Spice deodorant and gently placed it onto the squeaking belt. In the 10-second clip, the hack works and the squeaky belt stops making the awful sound.

The idea sounds great and easy, being able to use just about any stick deodorant to fix annoying sounds coming from your engine bay. However, reality is a bit different. Using deodorant may seem like it fixes your noisy belt, it can actually cause significant damage to the belt and other engine components. This is due to a number of reasons, but the main one is that the belts in your engine are meant to be dry. The belts in your engine need to be tight in order to maintain consistent friction and spin, as they help power different areas of your vehicle.