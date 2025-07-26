No, Your Car Can't Be Towed If You're Sitting In It - But Serious Consequences May Follow

Found yourself in a standoff between you and a tow truck? Sitting in your car might seem like the ultimate life hack to stop it from being towed. After all, a tow truck operator can't legally tow a vehicle if anyone is physically inside it. For all intents and purposes, it's illegal (not to mention extremely unsafe) for a towing company to move a vehicle with someone inside. You'd be hard-pressed to find a jurisdiction anywhere in the United States where this isn't the case.

That said, there are some serious flaws in this seemingly foolproof method: Just because a tow operator can't drag your car away with you sitting in it doesn't mean you've somehow absolved yourself. This isn't some "Grand Theft Auto" scenario where you can just break the law, wait it out, and get away with it. (And improving your driving record is going to be a lot harder than reducing your wanted stars.)

In fact, staying in your car to block a tow might land you in more trouble than the original violation. In most states, refusing to get out of your vehicle or otherwise blocking a tow truck driver from doing their job qualifies as interference, meaning the tow truck driver can just call the police on you and have them handle it instead.