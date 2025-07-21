Can You Call A Tow Truck If Someone Is Parked In Your Reserved Spot? The Answer Is Complicated

If your reserved parking spot is on private property, make sure there are signs posted on the property that warn others to stay out of reserved spots. Parking and traffic signs can get a bit confusing, but there are some common requirements to keep in mind. The usual verbiage includes a warning like "parked cars will be towed at the owner's expense." Depending where you live, the sign may have to be a certain size, have certain visibility, and include specific information, such as the phone number to the towing company that will be used.

Some towns will still allow you to tow a vehicle without a sign, but there are other requirements, like the car being in the reserved spot for a certain amount of days in a row. In most cases, it's not legal to have a car immediately towed from public or private property without warning, depending on the situation. For example, Connecticut requires a 24-hour written notice for cars parked on private property, although if it's parked specifically in a reserved spot, that rule is out the window.

California also requires a 24-hour written notice if a car is blocking your driveway if there's no sign posted. To ensure you are not illegally towing a car, you will need to find out what type of property the reserved spot is on and then consult the local authorities to make sure you have the right. And definitely don't attempt to move the car yourself, even if you have a very capable truck that's good for towing. You could end up spending a large fee if the towing is proven to be unlawful.