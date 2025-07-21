Can You Call A Tow Truck If Someone Is Parked In Your Reserved Spot? The Answer Is Complicated
There is nothing quite as frustrating as coming home after a long day at work and seeing a car parked in your spot — well, except for a car doing that multiple days in a row. You can tow a car from your reserved spot, but only if it's within the property's rules. You may be tempted to immediately call a towing company to reclaim what's rightfully yours, but private companies may advise you to check out some local laws (which can get quite weird) before you go through with it. Why? Because there's a chance that towing the other car could be illegal.
Towing laws vary not just by state but from property to property. If you're on public property, you may want to call the police first to make sure you're not breaking any laws by having the car towed. If you're on private property, you will need to check local regulations to see if the situation fits the criteria to tow or you may find yourself in legal trouble. The same goes for towing a car that is parked in front of your driveway. Depending on where you live, there may need to be certain signage, wait periods, and other specifications before you call. Some towing companies may also require authorization from the property owner depending on local laws.
Check for signs, wait periods, and other local laws for private property
If your reserved parking spot is on private property, make sure there are signs posted on the property that warn others to stay out of reserved spots. Parking and traffic signs can get a bit confusing, but there are some common requirements to keep in mind. The usual verbiage includes a warning like "parked cars will be towed at the owner's expense." Depending where you live, the sign may have to be a certain size, have certain visibility, and include specific information, such as the phone number to the towing company that will be used.
Some towns will still allow you to tow a vehicle without a sign, but there are other requirements, like the car being in the reserved spot for a certain amount of days in a row. In most cases, it's not legal to have a car immediately towed from public or private property without warning, depending on the situation. For example, Connecticut requires a 24-hour written notice for cars parked on private property, although if it's parked specifically in a reserved spot, that rule is out the window.
California also requires a 24-hour written notice if a car is blocking your driveway if there's no sign posted. To ensure you are not illegally towing a car, you will need to find out what type of property the reserved spot is on and then consult the local authorities to make sure you have the right. And definitely don't attempt to move the car yourself, even if you have a very capable truck that's good for towing. You could end up spending a large fee if the towing is proven to be unlawful.