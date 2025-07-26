Subaru X-Mode: What Does The Feature Do, And When Should It Be Used?

Subaru has made a name for themselves in the automotive industry by providing affordable and capable off-roading models. The symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that the Japanese brand includes on all of their vehicles, with the exception of the BRZ sports coupe, is one of Subaru's most important features. There are still some situations where the all-wheel-drive system could use some help, though, and that's where X-Mode comes in.

Subaru X-Mode is a standard feature on select Subaru models that works with the symmetrical all-wheel drive to, according to Subaru, "provide drivers with increased performance when needed most." Subaru's all-wheel drive works by using sensors to monitor wheel traction. When those sensors detect that a wheel is losing traction, power is redistributed to the wheel to help maintain the most traction possible.

X-Mode utilizes those same sensors, but also helps control other vehicle operations as well. When drivers find themselves in situations with treacherous terrain, such as icy roads, muddy terrain, or steep hills when they're off-roading, X-Mode should be used. Turning X-Mode on will give enhancements to the engine throttle response, the transmission, the all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle dynamics control, and hill descent control. There are some limits, mostly that Subaru X-Mode is only designed to be turned on at speeds of 25 mph or below, and will only function at speeds of 18 mph or below.