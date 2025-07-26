Subaru X-Mode: What Does The Feature Do, And When Should It Be Used?
Subaru has made a name for themselves in the automotive industry by providing affordable and capable off-roading models. The symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that the Japanese brand includes on all of their vehicles, with the exception of the BRZ sports coupe, is one of Subaru's most important features. There are still some situations where the all-wheel-drive system could use some help, though, and that's where X-Mode comes in.
Subaru X-Mode is a standard feature on select Subaru models that works with the symmetrical all-wheel drive to, according to Subaru, "provide drivers with increased performance when needed most." Subaru's all-wheel drive works by using sensors to monitor wheel traction. When those sensors detect that a wheel is losing traction, power is redistributed to the wheel to help maintain the most traction possible.
X-Mode utilizes those same sensors, but also helps control other vehicle operations as well. When drivers find themselves in situations with treacherous terrain, such as icy roads, muddy terrain, or steep hills when they're off-roading, X-Mode should be used. Turning X-Mode on will give enhancements to the engine throttle response, the transmission, the all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle dynamics control, and hill descent control. There are some limits, mostly that Subaru X-Mode is only designed to be turned on at speeds of 25 mph or below, and will only function at speeds of 18 mph or below.
Features of Subaru's X-Mode
There are a number of features that are specific to X-Mode that drivers wouldn't have otherwise. First, X-Mode provides an engine throttle response that can take over when drivers are on steep hills or stuck in mud or snow. X-Mode provides a gradual torque delivery, ensuring that traction is kept to a maximum. When used, this system will override the driver if the driver pushes the pedal all the way down.
When climbing steep hills, X-Mode will ensure the transmission stays in a lower gear to help maintain the maximum power available. This process works similarly to how four-wheel-drive off-road vehicles with manual transmissions act. X-Mode even affects the symmetrical all-wheel drive, increasing both the front and rear coupling force, splitting the power across the wheels more evenly, and maximizing traction. Vehicle Dynamics Control, which is a system that monitors the vehicle's wheel speed, lateral acceleration, and steering angle, will make adjustments to the brakes and engine to help balance driving dynamics.
X-Mode provides drivers with hill descent control, which is a useful tool for anyone who wishes to go off-roading. Subaru's hill descent control, which can only be used when driving under 12 mph, automates the throttle response and brakes when moving up steep hills to ensure traction is kept. There is also X-Mode Dual Mode. This system allows drivers to choose between a snow and dirt mode or a deep snow and mud mode, depending on what the situation calls for.
What Subaru vehicles have X-Mode?
Although nearly every vehicle in the Subaru lineup offers all-wheel drive, the list of vehicles with X-Mode or X-Mode Dual Mode is a bit shorter. The only Subaru models that feature X-Mode are the brand's lineup of crossovers, the Ascent, Outback, Crosstrek, Forester, and Solterra. Subaru's X-Mode comes standard on the 2025 Outback, 2025 Crosstrek, 2025 Solterra EV, and 2025 Ascent. If you want to get X-Mode on a 2025 Forester, you'll have to upgrade to the Forester Premium trim. The Forester Premium trim is about $2,000 more expensive than the base model.
Subaru models with the X-Mode Dual Mode system tend to be a bit pricier, with the 2025 Forester Sport priced at $30,360 before destination. X-Mode is standard on the Ascent, although the X-Mode Dual Mode is only available on the Ascent Onyx Edition, which starts at $43,985 before destination. X-Mode Dual Mode is standard on the 2025 Outback Onyx Edition, which costs $37,970 before destination. The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Premium, which is one step above the base model and runs $27,810 before destination, is the easiest and most affordable way to get X-Mode Dual Mode. The final Subaru model with X-Mode Dual Mode is the all-electric Solterra, which starts at $38,495 and offers the drive system as standard.