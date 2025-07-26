These V6 Engines Put Out More Horsepower Than An LS1 V8

There's no single reason why the LS V8 engine is so special. Instead, it's a combination of many things: LS engines are easily modifiable and have a reputation for reliability, making them excellent choices for all kinds of modified car projects. They're also lightweight by design, and thanks to their popularity, they're readily available to buy both in used form and as new, race-ready crate engines direct from Chevy.

The LS1 was the first LS V8 to launch, replacing the second generation LT1 engine, and it made its debut in the 1997 Corvette C5. Initially, it was rated for 345 horsepower, but later iterations of the C5 Corvette boosted that figure to 350 horsepower. As well as being made available for American buyers, the LS1 was also handed over to GM's Australian performance car division, who further tweaked the engine to produce an official output of 382 horsepower. Tuners such as Callaway further increased its output to more than 400 horsepower.

Those were impressive figures for the era, but they're not quite as groundbreaking today. In fact, a number of modern V6 engines comfortably beat the LS1 V8 in the horsepower wars. One carmaker even produced a V6 back in the '90s that eclipsed the LS1's output, although it wasn't anywhere near as attainably priced as Chevy's legendary V8.