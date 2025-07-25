The Old-School Measuring Tool That Deserves A Spot In Your Toolbox

The world has come quite some way from simple, mechanical measuring instruments. Nowadays, our devices, from iOS to Android, have some of the best measurement apps. Since they arrived on the scene, craftsmen and builders have had a choice to make. The innovation and ease of a digital measuring tool against the good old reliable ones that can measure everything from the width of a wall to the depth of a mortise.

When you think of old school measuring tools, you might picture straight wooden rulers, calipers, spirit levels, and folding rules. They all shared two qualities. The first being a dependence on the user's eye and steady hand. The other was that they were built to last. Many craftsmen formed a bond with rulers and squares that had logged decades of daily use yet still measured accurately.

One measuring tool from the past that quietly retains its relevance today is the folding rule. Its clever design links short, rigid segments with small metal hinges. It combines the length of a longer ruler with the portability of a small stick. So, when folded up, it fits into a pocket or pouch, which is very handy for a handyman. While the tape measure often steals the spotlight, the folding rule can be considered an essential bit of kit for your toolbox.