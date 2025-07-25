What's Considered High-Mileage For A Harley-Davidson?

When it comes to Harley-Davidsons, mileage isn't always a clear indicator of a bike's health. Unlike cars, motorcycles wear differently depending on how they're ridden, maintained, and stored. For example, a Harley with 20,000 miles might be just getting started, while another with the same number could be nearing serious repairs.

It all depends on the model and the rider. On average, motorcycles rack up around 3,000 to 5,000 miles per year, so a 10-year-old Harley with 30,000 miles is generally considered to have average usage.

Still, there's no one-size-fits-all number. Touring models like the Road King can handle over 100,000 miles with ease, especially when maintained well. On the other hand, the lighter models like the Sportster may begin showing signs of wear around the 30,000–50,000-mile mark. Dyna and Softail bikes tend to fall somewhere in between, lasting 40,000 to 80,000 miles before needing serious work. Ultimately, a Harley's lifespan depends more on how it's treated, rather than what the odometer says.