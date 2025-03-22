Why You Should Only Use Premium Gas In A Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are an iconic American staple, but buying one of them is a big investment. There are a few slightly more affordable Harleys out there for new riders and those who are looking to save a buck, but the vast majority of the manufacturer's bikes generally aren't cheap. So it makes sense that anyone who buys one is going to want to make sure that they're following all the bike's recommended care and maintenance instructions.

One of the most basic maintenance tasks that all riders should be mindful of is making sure that their bike is getting the correct kind of fuel. It might come as a surprise to some that just about every motorcycle Harley-Davidson makes requires premium gasoline. This is typically the most expensive variety of standard (non-diesel) petroleum gas that you find at the pump, which may have some riders wondering why Harleys need it, especially since they've never had to put it in their cars. I've been riding and maintaining motorcycles for over 15 years, and I've found that premium gas is generally best for most bikes, but it's an absolute necessity when it's required by the manufacturer. So, to address the question of why Harley riders should only use premium, we should first look at the difference between standard and premium gas, see which Harley models recommend it in their owner's manual, and then examine why premium is a benefit to performance motorcycles in general.

