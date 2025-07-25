The History Behind The Chevy 327 Engine's 'Mighty Mouse' Nickname

When you hear the name "Mighty Mouse," do you think of a vintage engine or a similarly retro cartoon character? Neither one is wrong, and, thanks to the Chevy 327, the two have a lot more in common than meets the eye.

Mighty Mouse is, first and foremost, an animated superhero created by Terrytoons back in 1942. As is often the case with a great cartoon, the little guy became a cultural icon known for his small size and incredible power. In the same way that a person might call something big and strong a "Hulk," "Mighty Mouse" became a nickname for anything small but powerful. Like, most famously, Chevrolet's line of small-block V8 engines.

When GM launched its first small-block V8 in 1955, the 265-CI engine gained a ton of popularity for being quite powerful despite its compact size. The engine's impressive horsepower-to-displacement ratio — it made 195 hp in the Chevrolet Corvette — made the "Mighty Mouse" nickname a perfect fit. With the debut of the new-and-improved Chevy 327 in 1962, the name really stuck. In the decades since, Mighty Mouse has cemented itself in auto history and pop culture alike.