H145 Vs EC145: What's The Difference Between These Helicopters?

Unless you're a serious aviation geek who can name the world's fastest helicopters without skipping a beat, there's a good chance you've never heard of the Airbus H145 or the Eurocopter EC145. However, you may have seen them in action without even knowing. Many air ambulances rescuing patients are often H145s or EC145s. As one of the most widely used helicopters for air ambulance services in the U.S., the H145 and the EC145 have built a solid reputation over the years while helping save thousands of lives.

These helicopters have proven their versatility, attracting the attention of law enforcement agencies, fire services, and oil companies. In fact, Airbus — the current manufacturer of the H145 — even makes separate military and corporate iterations of the helicopter (like this super luxurious Airbus ACH-160) with slightly different names. Now, the one thing you may have noticed about the Airbus H145 and Eurocopter EC145 — is that they have eerily similar-sounding names but seemingly different manufacturers. There's actually a logical explanation for this.

As it turns out, Eurocopter, the company that made the original EC145, was a European helicopter manufacturer owned by the same company that also owns Airbus, the famed plane maker. In 2014, following a corporate restructuring, the Eurocopter name was dropped in favor of "Airbus Helicopters." This was a move to align the company's helicopter business with its parent company, the Airbus Group. Along with the new name came a new naming system: the familiar "EC" prefix for Eurocopter models was replaced by an "H" for Airbus Helicopters. This is how the EC145 became the H145.

So, is it safe to assume that the H145 is just a renamed EC145? Well, it's not that simple, either.