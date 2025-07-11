This Luxury Helicopter Starts At $14 Million - Here's What's So Special About It

The ACH160 made headlines when it was first announced in 2020 due to its incredible price tag, starting at a whopping $14 million for the base model and up to $20 million with add-ons and customization. However, this penthouse in the sky has continued to capture attention ever since, all thanks to its luxurious interior and impressive features. It may be nowhere near the cost of the most expensive private jet, but this is one helicopter that goes above and beyond the norm in its sector.

The ACH160 is the luxury version of the H160, and it's aimed at high-profile industry professionals and other private clients. It's now part of Airbus' growing line of corporate helicopters, which now includes six models across different tiers of luxury.

The global demand for private helicopters keeps growing. Airbus revealed that there are 1,900 such helicopters in North America and 6,000 worldwide. Out of these, 400 were manufactured by Airbus itself. During 2022, ACH received 28 aviation orders for privately owned helicopters in North America, and out of these purchases, four were ACH160s. This resulted in a 9% growth in market share, propelling ACH to 56%. In 2023, the ACH160 made its debut in the United States, starting with five helicopters already awaiting their buyers.