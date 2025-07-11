This Luxury Helicopter Starts At $14 Million - Here's What's So Special About It
The ACH160 made headlines when it was first announced in 2020 due to its incredible price tag, starting at a whopping $14 million for the base model and up to $20 million with add-ons and customization. However, this penthouse in the sky has continued to capture attention ever since, all thanks to its luxurious interior and impressive features. It may be nowhere near the cost of the most expensive private jet, but this is one helicopter that goes above and beyond the norm in its sector.
The ACH160 is the luxury version of the H160, and it's aimed at high-profile industry professionals and other private clients. It's now part of Airbus' growing line of corporate helicopters, which now includes six models across different tiers of luxury.
The global demand for private helicopters keeps growing. Airbus revealed that there are 1,900 such helicopters in North America and 6,000 worldwide. Out of these, 400 were manufactured by Airbus itself. During 2022, ACH received 28 aviation orders for privately owned helicopters in North America, and out of these purchases, four were ACH160s. This resulted in a 9% growth in market share, propelling ACH to 56%. In 2023, the ACH160 made its debut in the United States, starting with five helicopters already awaiting their buyers.
The inside of the ACH160 is complete luxury
The ACH160 is meant to be extremely luxurious, offering an interior that can't be experienced on most private helicopters. The light, spacious cabin was designed by Pegasus Design, a brand solely focused on designing private jets. Together with Airbus' in-house design team, Pegasus Design blended high-end materials and fabrics with sleek, minimal designs inspired by residential interiors, complete with large windows for extra natural light and breathtaking views. A handmade carpet completes the aesthetic.
Customers can add another unique touch with the ACH Edition trim, which opens up a wide range of customization options made in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Style, Aston Martin, and other high-end designers. Meanwhile, the ACH Exclusive trim includes even more personalization opportunities, and the Bespoke lets customers design the interior completely from scratch, including every fabric, material, and color.
Sound insulation inside the cabin, paired with sound-reducing rotor blades, ensures that the ride is peaceful and meetings aren't interrupted. There's also plenty of storage space and a variety of seating arrangements for clients to choose from. A climate control system will keep the cabin at a comfortable temperature, whether you're trying to get some rest, watch TV, or hold a business meeting.
The ACH160 also boasts plenty of features
The ACH160's beauty would mean nothing without the performance to match. The ACH160 can fly for 4 hours and 30 minutes or reach a range of just under 530 miles, going a maximum speed of 178 miles per hour. The recommended cruise speed is 138 knots (159 mph), which is quite fast for a private helicopter, so clients will make good time. This is partly possible due to the helicopter's two Safran Helicopter Engines Arrano 1A turboshaft engines, which burn 18% less fuel than earlier-generation
The ACH160 also features Helionix's latest flight deck, which prioritizes reliability and eases pilot workload. A tail camera provides a live third-person perspective of the helicopter and its surroundings, making the takeoff and landing a lot easier. The ACH160 can also automatically stabilize itself during sudden altitude loss, making the flight safer. Airbus also boasts that the ACH160 has 68 patents, showcasing its further innovation — something that Airbus is not afraid of exploring with projects such as the Racer Rotorcraft.
While $20 million is a steep price to pay for a helicopter, the beauty and performance of the ACH160 have made it desirable for those looking for a luxurious helicopter suited for both business and personal travel. It's pricey, but it might also still be cheaper than some private jets.