What Happened To BitsBox From Shark Tank Season 8?

It's no secret that society is more technology-reliant today than ever before. Generations growing up nowadays not only need to know how to navigate such an advanced world but how to make the most of it to increase their own chances of success. One company that intends to plant that seed is Bitsbox, a subscription-based service that sends monthly kits to families containing a wide array of specialized coding and app-building activities.

The company was started by Google alum Scott Lininger and Aidan Chopra back in the middle of 2014. Lininger had been into coding for much of his life, even selling a plug-in software he developed to Google in 2007. That passion rubbed off on his daughter, who asked if he could teach her about coding. He developed a prototype for what would become Bitsbox and the positive impression it left on her got Lininger thinking about expanding the idea into a startup. He teamed up with Chopra, himself possessing a background in architecture and 3D modeling, to start the business, getting support from an accelerator program before launching a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $253,000. From there, they received positive press from major outlets such as Forbes and CBS News.

"Shark Tank" is no stranger to tech products catered to kids, from Season 11's 2-in-1 device, the Tanoshi Kids Computer to another youth-focused coding platform from Season 12 Hopscotch. Even then, the Bitsbox team managed to leave a largely good impression throughout the course of their pitch. However, a near-deal they were about to reach with a shark was uprooted by the team's less-than-stellar decision-making.