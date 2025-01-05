What Happened To The Tanoshi Kids Computer From Shark Tank Season 11?

The 21st episode of the 11th season of ABC's "Shark Tank" premiere on May 6, 2020 to an audience of 2.39 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The second of four pitches that week, which can be watched for free on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube channel, was for Tanoshi, an Android-based two-in-one tablet computer specifically made for kids. During their presentation, the entrepreneurs had a bit of an uphill battle in selling the Sharks on the company, thanks in large part to the low margins on their tablets. However, one Shark understood this was endemic to consumer electronics in general, and so they didn't have the same concerns as his castmates, eventually closing the segment by making a deal with Tanoshi.

Advertisement

However, it gets a bit rocky from there. We don't know for sure if the deal closed subsequent to the completion of the due diligence process after filming, although it seems likely that it did. Regardless, Tanoshi has since found itself repeatedly soliciting new investors in the years since the episode aired. To make matters a lot worse, though, the company has been out of stock on its core product for well over a year as of this writing, describing it as discontinued for much of that time. There have been occasional signs of life, including a trip to CES 2024 in Las Vegas, but overall, it's unclear where Tanoshi stands now. Let's unpack all of this in detail and see how we got here.