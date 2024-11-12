What Happened To The Hotels By Day App From Shark Tank Season 8?

Over the years, Shark Tank has hosted many apps. But have you ever wondered what happened to apps like the fixed parking ticket app? Or the flag photo printing app? Hotels By Day is another innovative app designed for booking hotel rooms for a few hours rather than overnight that was pitched on "Shark Tank" Season 8 by Yannis Moati and Brian Dass.

The founders presented Hotels by Day as a concept for travelers needing a temporary "daycation" space, offering flexibility for business travelers with layovers, people seeking a private workspace, or even those needing a quick rest between meetings. Inspired by the growing demand for short-stay options in the hotel industry, Moati and Dass designed the app to allow guests to book rooms in premium hotels at a discounted rate. "Sharks, our company is reinventing the hotel stay," the app's Chief Technology Officer, Brian Dass, said during the introduction, as seen on YouTube. The pair entered the "Shark Tank" looking for $750,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake, emphasizing the win-win potential for both hotels and customers by monetizing empty rooms during the day, according to the Shark Tank Blog.

