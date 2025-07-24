The Real-Life Motorcycle Club That Inspired The Movie Bikeriders

Let's face it, motorcycles have — and always will have — an inherent "cool" factor in pop culture. The aesthetics combined with the outlaw nature and freedom-seeking of bike culture leads to a certain lore and appreciation in the zeitgeist. Motorcycle riders can come across as intimidating, especially considering the connotation of massive biker gangs like the Hells Angels, where a rider's disposition, by virtue of riding an unprotected bike, is one of risk-taking and toughness.

Then there are the more tame aspects of the culture as seen in genuine, fun-loving, and community-focused motorcycle clubs. These clubs espouse a strong sense of socializing through camaraderie and a shared hobby, further evidenced in the tinkering and modding side of things. Customizing bikes and "talking shop" is part of the appeal, especially pre-Internet, serving as a database for esoteric parts and general know-how.

The 2023 American film, "The Bikeriders," starring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, depicts a Midwestern motorcycle club, starting as a gathering place for rough-around-the-edges enthusiasts and evolving into a full-blown criminal organization. The gang and story in question are based on the real-life events surrounding The Outlaws, designated an "outlaw gang" by the FBI. The filmmakers took inspiration from Danny Lyon's 1968 photo book called "Beyond the Law," which also influenced another film of the same name, starring Charlie Sheen. The backstory that inspired "The Bikeriders" sheds light on the 20th-century American motorcycle culture in its rawest form.