What Type Of End Grain Is Best For Woodworking Projects And Why Does It Matter?

Woodworking isn't just about knowing how to use tools or master joinery techniques. A big part of it comes down to learning about different kinds of wood and the strengths and weaknesses of that wood's various surfaces. When examining a typical saw-milled board, there are usually three surfaces to consider: Face grain, edge grain, and end grain.

Think of the wood grain like a bundle of straight straws packed together in parallel. The face and edge grain are the angles where you can see the sides of the straws, taking up most of the surface area and offering the most usable space on a standard board. Meanwhile, the part of the bundle where you can see the tips of the straws represents the end grain. This part of the wood is extremely useful for butcher blocks and cutting boards that you wish to "self-heal" after you've used a knife on them, but it's also often used in the construction of wooden mallets for its shock absorption properties and in decorative pieces that wish to take advantage of its distinctive appearance. It's useful in smaller, beginner-friendly woodworking projects and more advanced creations alike.

But it goes even further. There are differences in quality to be found even among the different patterns of end grain on the same species of wood. There are three kinds of end grain that you can get depending on the way the wood was processed before it makes its way to your local lumber dealer: plain sawn, rift sawn, and quarter sawn. Those who are interested in doing a few end-grain projects might be interested in learning a bit more about the differences between these three end-grain types and why rift-sawn grain is the best option for your woodworking project.