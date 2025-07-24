Unless you drive one of a handful of vehicles designed to operate with only one wiper arm — for example, a Cybertruck, or a Toyota Yaris — you will generally see two wiper blades swiping across your windshield in the rain. Depending on how well these blades are maintained, one might provide better visibility than the other, prompting you to wonder: are left and right wiper blades interchangeable?

The long and short of it is that wiper blades come in different lengths — often on the same vehicle. Replacement wiper blades on most newer cars are a pair of curved, frameless assemblies called "beam blades" that clip onto the wiper arm with various connections. Many older cars and trucks use conventional wiper blade refills, straight rubber squeegies slotted into metal frames, held in place with an arrow-shaped catch.

If your vehicle's wiper blade frames are the same length, these conventional rubber refills can easily be swapped from left to right. If one frame is shorter than the other, the longer refill can be cut down to fit. However, putting a shorter refill into a longer frame — which is usually on the driver's side — will leave an empty part of the metal frame free to scratch the windshield. Swapping the frames over is an option, but the longer frame may then interfere with the mechanism, while the shorter blade could impair the driver's vision with incomplete coverage. Another solution would be to revitalize the worn blades with a rag soaked in WD-40, or replace both blades together.