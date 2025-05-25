How To Make Your Old Windshield Wipers Work (Almost) Like New

Windshield wipers may perform a simple function but an undeniably crucial one. Without them, the natural world would do a number on your windshield, caking it with water, dirt, pollen, and any other debris that comes its way. On top of giving your car an unsightly look, this obviously creates a great deal of danger by making it near impossible to view the road ahead.

Advertisement

As a result, it pays to take good care of your wipers. Even so, they won't last forever. Over time, they'll wear thin and degrade in quality, ironically making your windshield even harder to see through by leaving behind harsh streaks and scratches. While replacing your windshield wipers – either on your own or through a professional — is the best overall option, it may not be the most convenient option for you at the moment, whether due to time or money. Thankfully, this isn't the only road you have to go down.

Making your windshields work effectively once again in the appropriate scenario is a surprisingly simple procedure. All it takes is a bit of time and some simple materials that you likely already have around the house. Keep reading to learn how to do this — as well as when more serious actions are necessary.

Advertisement