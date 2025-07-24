5 Fighter Jets That Have Never Been Shot Down In Aerial Combat

Fighter jets have been around for decades, having first taken to the skies via the Messerschmitt Me 262 during World War II. Since the conflict ended, almost every nation shifted to jet technology for its fighter aircraft. As of 2025, there have been five generations of jet fighters, with a sixth on the way, and each generation has its benefits and drawbacks. For the most part, advances made between generations are easy to see, with the addition of features like stealth and internally carried ordinance.

Each new generation introduces technology that makes the jets faster, safer, and more capable against enemy aircraft, making them more difficult to shoot down. Plenty of fighter jets have been lost to anti-aircraft fire from the ground, but engaging in a dogfight in the modern age is vastly different from what it was in World War II or even during Operation Desert Storm. Technology improved across the board, so fighter jets have also improved to ensure survivability remains paramount.

There have been more than a dozen widely used fighter jets that haven't been shot down, including the F-35 Lightning II. Of course, that's a relatively new fighter. There are some that have been flying for decades that have yet to succumb to enemy aircraft action. The five fighter jets featured here are flown and built by various nations, and despite being involved in numerous combat operations since their introduction, none have fallen victim to enemy air-to-air missiles or cannon fire.