Why The RAF No Longer Flies The Legendary Harrier II Fighter Jet

In 2010, the U.K. government pulled the plug on the Harrier II not because it failed in combat — far from it, as it had some incredible capabilities – but because of cold economics. The Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) hit at a time when Britain faced a £38 billion defense budget shortfall. With two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers already too far along to cancel, something had to give. So, Joint Force Harrier, Britain's last V/STOL fast-jet strike capability, became a casualty.

Despite the Harrier GR9's versatility and recent £500 million upgrades, it was pitted directly against the Tornado GR4 in a zero-sum game. The Tornado had a broader weapons suite with strategic tools like Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and was already entrenched in Afghan operations. RAF brass argued the Harrier couldn't match the Tornado's flexibility for sustained ground attack missions.

In a blunt tradeoff, the government chose to retain Tornados and decommission all Harriers by the end of 2010. That left the U.K. without fixed-wing carrier strike jets until the F-35Bs arrived years later. The RAF didn't lose the Harrier to battle damage; it lost it to spreadsheets.