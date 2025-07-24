When Did Cummins Make Its First Engine? (And What Was It Used For?)

Cummins boasts a history that dates back over 100 years, including their diesel engines. The very first engine appeared way back in 1919, which just so happens to also be the same year that Clessie Cummins founded the company. Cummins launched the engine — a 6-horsepower stationary oil-burner — at the Indiana State Fair, hoping to catch the eye and open the wallets of farmers and other working-class professionals who were ready to embrace the future.

The engine was rugged and reliable, and hefty too, tipping the scales at an impressive 1,110 pounds. This 1919 engine is what's known as the first of the Hvid series, having been named after the gentleman who helped Cummins design the fuel system, Robert Hvid. The Hvid series would expand from here, to eventually include 1.5, 3, and 8-horsepower versions, before Cummins went on to produce other engines.

Back to the original 6-horsepower Hvid model, this engine would appeal hugely to farmers and other professionals, as they could simply attach a belt to the stationary engine which would then enable it to power water pumps, feed grinders, saws, and other such pieces of equipment. The Hvid series Cummins engine was easy to fuel too, being able to run on a variety of oils, such as vegetable, animal, or petroleum-based fuels, such as kerosene. Kerosene and diesel do have their differences, but you can still run most diesel engines on kerosene, especially older ones. This versatility was no doubt hugely attractive in areas where a stable fuel supply was yet to be established.