Car Pedal Extenders Aren't Illegal, But Are They Safe?
Not only are pedal extenders safe (if installed properly), but in some cases may even be required by the DMV. These devices typically clamp onto the vehicle's existing gas and brake pedal, allowing drivers who need them the ability to properly operate their vehicles. Altering or modifying these controls improperly could potentially be dangerous. However, many of these extension products feature straightforward nut and bolt connections that secure them to the existing pedals with plenty of adjustment settings. Those with any bit of handy skill should be able to install pedal extenders in under two hours.
It may actually be a greater risk for those who have trouble reaching the pedals to drive vehicles without any accommodations, especially if they own one of the worst cars for short drivers. When the pedals are out of reach, the driver must slide the seat closer to the steering wheel. However, placing yourself too close to the airbag could spell disaster should you get into an accident.
Speaking of auto collisions, if you do need to install pedal extenders you should first explain the situation to your insurance company. Don't install any modifications without notifying your insurer first, otherwise following an accident, your coverage could be in jeopardy.
Who needs pedal extenders?
Height is the main reason why someone might install pedal extenders, as someone less than 5 feet, 4 inches tall may be unable to reach the existing pedals. According to Little People of America (LPA), it's estimated that there are around 65,000 little people in the U.S. alone. Just like anyone else, these short statured Americans need to use a car to get around. And without any modifications, it would be impossible for them to drive.
However, there are also other circumstances that might require extenders, such as pregnant women, who may find their baby bump preventing them access to the existing pedals. In this case it's also important in terms of safety to not be too close to the steering wheel where the airbag deploys.
In addition to the above examples, there are a wide range of conditions that might necessitate pedal extenders. People with mobility issues, those struggling with obesity, or someone healing from an injury could also benefit. These devices not only allow the driver's feet to reach the pedals, but also enable more comfortable sitting positions with healthier posture.
Some vehicles offer power-adjustable pedals
While not widely available in most models, some automakers do offer power-adjustable pedals. This feature pushes the gas and brake pedals forward or backward via a toggle or button, allowing for enhanced comfort and confidence behind the wheel. However, it's important to note this system may not move the pedals close enough to accommodate everyone.
Perhaps due to the size of many SUVs and trucks, these are the only modern vehicles that offer power-adjustable pedals. So, if you've ever had trouble fully reaching the pedals or wish you could make adjustments, you can select from various SUV models like the Tahoe, Expedition, and Durango. We recently got some time behind the wheel of the 2025 Nissan Armada, and in addition to power-adjustable pedals, it packs loads of luxury options, but its massive size does make parking a challenge. Within the truck genre, models like the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, RAM, and Nissan Titan can also include this feature for those interested.