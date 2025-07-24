Car Pedal Extenders Aren't Illegal, But Are They Safe?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not only are pedal extenders safe (if installed properly), but in some cases may even be required by the DMV. These devices typically clamp onto the vehicle's existing gas and brake pedal, allowing drivers who need them the ability to properly operate their vehicles. Altering or modifying these controls improperly could potentially be dangerous. However, many of these extension products feature straightforward nut and bolt connections that secure them to the existing pedals with plenty of adjustment settings. Those with any bit of handy skill should be able to install pedal extenders in under two hours.

It may actually be a greater risk for those who have trouble reaching the pedals to drive vehicles without any accommodations, especially if they own one of the worst cars for short drivers. When the pedals are out of reach, the driver must slide the seat closer to the steering wheel. However, placing yourself too close to the airbag could spell disaster should you get into an accident.

Speaking of auto collisions, if you do need to install pedal extenders you should first explain the situation to your insurance company. Don't install any modifications without notifying your insurer first, otherwise following an accident, your coverage could be in jeopardy.