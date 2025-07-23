How To Join TikTok's Latest Trend And Make Anything Your CarPlay Startup Sound

Apple CarPlay has evolved a lot ever since it was launched in 2014. It has received a lot of exciting features over time, such as the ability to customize its lock and control it with Apple's voice assistant, Siri. You also have the option to customize Siri to announce incoming messages so that you don't have to look at your phone every time you receive them. Now, a few TikTok users have discovered a new trick that makes Apple CarPlay play a particular sound every time your phone connects to CarPlay upon starting the car.

Whether it's Jarvis's welcome tone or the Game of Thrones theme song, you can literally configure Apple CarPlay to play any sound of your choice. You can consider it similar to your iPhone's ability to play a particular sound every time you plug it in to charge. That said, here's how to join the latest TikTok trend and make Apple CarPlay play a particular sound every time you turn on your car.