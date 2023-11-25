Did You Know You Can Change Your iPhone's Charging Sound? Here's How

There are many fun ways to personalize your iPhone so it fits your personality. Some of the more obvious methods include making visual changes, such as using a photo you took as your lock screen or home screen wallpaper, or using custom app icons to replace default ones that you may find a bit drab. iPhone users who've recently upgraded to iOS 17 have also been able to spice up their call screen identification by customizing what the display screen shows when they call someone who owns an iPhone.

Apart from changing what you can see on your iPhone screen, you can also tweak what you can hear from your mobile device to something more exciting. You can customize ringtones for your favorite iPhone contacts so an actual song plays instead of the default "Reflection" when you receive an incoming call. You can also modify the voice of Siri and select from a variety of American, Australian, British, Indian, Irish, and South African accents spoken by either a man or a woman. In general, most notification sounds can be changed on an iPhone. What most users may not know is that you can even customize what sound your iPhone emits when you plug your device to charge it.