Do Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Hold Their Value Well?

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are some of the most well-recognized and popular motorcycles available, and is by far the most popular American motorcycle brand. The Harley-Davidson brand traces its history back to 1903, when William Harley and Arthur Davidson decided to start making motorcycles by attaching single-cylinder engines to bicycles. Since then, the brand survived The Great Depression, the rise of international motorcycle manufacturers, and generations of Americans with widely different tastes.

A big question that owners and potential owners have when looking at Harley-Davidson motorcycles is how good their resale values are. Every type of vehicle that is sold as-new loses value as soon as it leaves the showroom. That remains true with Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with 2015 models losing anywhere from $21,000 for the CVO Road Glide Ultra to $4,000 for the Street 750 on average.

One of the ways the Milwaukee-founded brand stays near the top is by offering a multitude of different models for nearly every type of motorcycle rider. Offering different motorcycles like the classically designed CVO Road Glide Ultra and the affordable and beginner-friendly Street 750, there is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for every type of driver. While there are Harley-Davidson models that lose significant value over time, there are others that do a fantastic job of holding value. The most important indicator when determining the value of a used motorcycle will be the condition of the bike, its age, and how many miles are on it.