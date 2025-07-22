The Unique And Deadly Way The Ukrainian Military Uses Motorcycles On The Front Lines
When a nation like Ukraine is suddenly and illegally invaded by a much larger and better-equipped (initially) force like Russia, necessity becomes the mother of invention. To that end, the Ukrainian military has utilized all kinds of high-tech tools in its conflict with Russia, including numerous innovations with drones and even motorcycles, which it's been using on the front lines. Motorcycles have been used in combat since the early 20th century, and units such as the U.S. military's Special Operations Command still utilize motorcycles to this day.
Ukraine must have been paying attention because the nation is evolving motorcycle use for modern warfare. To that end, Ukraine formed its first motorcycle assault company in May 2025. The new unit falls under the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala," which is designed for fast-penetration and deep raiding missions behind enemy lines. Motorcycles make such work much easier, as they're agile, can move across various types of terrain, can be made quiet, and can be easily learned to ride by almost anyone. Images of the new motorcycle unit show each bike operated by two personnel: a driver and a gunner.
Both soldiers are armed with AKS-74U assault rifles, and they operate in large swarms of 30 to 50 motorcyclists, making it possible to overwhelm defenses while simultaneously making each operator more difficult to take down. Motorcycle troops can move into an area, dismount, and move on foot to engage with the enemy, take cover, or move to an area the bikes can't. Motorcycles present a clear advantage, as they can operate in areas where heavier armored vehicles can't, ensuring that the future of the Russo-Ukrainian War will likely have more motorcycle troops than exist today.
The future of war in Europe involves motorcycles
Using motorcycles in the manner Ukraine is now doing is nothing new to combat operations, but it does represent a change in tactics in the ongoing conflict. Russia previously used ATVs and motorcycles to attack Ukrainian positions, so both sides have embraced the concept. According to the unit's YouTube page, "The 'Skala' regiment successfully carried out a combat operation in the area of the Shevchenko village on Pokrovsky direct. As a result of the assault operations, the enemy lost 1,100 people, which made the occupiers stop attacking Pokrovsk."
That's an impressive accomplishment for the newly-established unit, and with any luck (and a lot of careful planning and training), it will become the norm. To establish the unit, the government didn't go around asking personnel if they could ride a bike. Instead, they spent countless hours training and preparing volunteers, ensuring that each rider could function in either capacity — either as a driver or a gunner. According to the unit, "The fighters spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel during preparation and practiced shooting on the move, firing thousands of rounds" (via The Defense Post).
While primarily conceived as an assault unit, Skala will take on additional duties along the front, including resupplying ammunition, carrying stretchers, mine delivery, or moving electronic warfare equipment. Unfortunately, the unit hasn't revealed publicly which type(s) of bikes it's operating, but whatever they're using, it appears to be working and is far more advanced than the first motorcycle ever used by the U.S. military, the Harley-Davidson Model J.