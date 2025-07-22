The Unique And Deadly Way The Ukrainian Military Uses Motorcycles On The Front Lines

When a nation like Ukraine is suddenly and illegally invaded by a much larger and better-equipped (initially) force like Russia, necessity becomes the mother of invention. To that end, the Ukrainian military has utilized all kinds of high-tech tools in its conflict with Russia, including numerous innovations with drones and even motorcycles, which it's been using on the front lines. Motorcycles have been used in combat since the early 20th century, and units such as the U.S. military's Special Operations Command still utilize motorcycles to this day.

Ukraine must have been paying attention because the nation is evolving motorcycle use for modern warfare. To that end, Ukraine formed its first motorcycle assault company in May 2025. The new unit falls under the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala," which is designed for fast-penetration and deep raiding missions behind enemy lines. Motorcycles make such work much easier, as they're agile, can move across various types of terrain, can be made quiet, and can be easily learned to ride by almost anyone. Images of the new motorcycle unit show each bike operated by two personnel: a driver and a gunner.

Both soldiers are armed with AKS-74U assault rifles, and they operate in large swarms of 30 to 50 motorcyclists, making it possible to overwhelm defenses while simultaneously making each operator more difficult to take down. Motorcycle troops can move into an area, dismount, and move on foot to engage with the enemy, take cover, or move to an area the bikes can't. Motorcycles present a clear advantage, as they can operate in areas where heavier armored vehicles can't, ensuring that the future of the Russo-Ukrainian War will likely have more motorcycle troops than exist today.