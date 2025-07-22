Does The US Navy Still Use Morse Code?

When Samuel Morse sent the Bible passage "What hath God wrought" from the basement of the Capitol in Washington D.C. to Alfred Vail in Baltimore in May of 1844, he might not have suspected that Vail's quick response meant they had revolutionized communication forever. The U.S. government had long understood that it was vital to be able to send long-distance messages instantaneously, so Congress gave Morse $30,000 in 1843 to connect the two mid-Atlantic cities via the nation's first long-distance telegraph line. Morse wasn't the only innovator to consider using electricity to send messages at a distance, but by the next decade messages using Morse's alphabet of dots and dashes could go from New York to London in a matter of minutes. Since then, Morse code became a foundational bedrock for future technologies like binary code, digital computing, and cryptography. But now that we're well into the 21st century, Morse code has outlived its usefulness and given way to newer technology, and the U.S.military (including its navy) has relegated Morse code to niche and emergency use.

Military personnel — including those on Naval vessels — now send information instantly around the globe via powerful radios, satellites, and other modern systems. The Morse code distress call "SOS" — which doesn't mean what you think it does —was retired in 1999 as the international emergency distress standard and replaced by newer technology like the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) found on the different types of U.S Navy aircraft carriers. Around that same time, the Navy completely abandoned visual Morse code signaling via flashing lights and switched to digital communication.