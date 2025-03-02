What Does SOS Stand For? It's Probably Not What You Think

You've likely heard it hundreds of times over the years: SOS is the international call for help. While this is well-known, what isn't as understood is what the letters mean and why they're used internationally. You may have heard that SOS stands for "Save Our Ship" or possibly "Save Our Souls," but neither is correct. In actuality, SOS is meaningless, and the letters don't break out into anything other than what they are. That said, there's a reason those letters are used, which ultimately makes a lot of sense.

Most simply, SOS is the standard Morse code distress signal, which reads like this: ". . . – - – . . ." As such, the three dots represent the letter "S," while the dashes represent the letter "O." It was initially established for maritime use, but has since been used in all manner of scenarios, as most people in the West understand that calling out for help in any situation can be done by writing out, saying, or otherwise getting across "SOS" to would-be rescuers.

The use of SOS arose in the early 20th century as the world's countries agreed radio should be used to announce distress for maritime operations. The Marconi International Marine Communications Company opted for CQD, which is fitting that a company named after world famous engineer, Guglielmo Marconi, had something to say about radio signals since he's credited as being among the first to discover their use. Finally, in 1908, it was internationally agreed that "Ships in distress shall use the following signal: . . . – - – . . . repeated at brief intervals," establishing SOS as the maritime standard when calling for distress.

