iPhone Stuck In SOS Mode? Here Are 4 Potential Fixes

So you're waiting for a phone call from an important client, but then you notice that your iPhone says "SOS" in the spot that's supposed to feature your cell signal bars. And now, your iPhone can't send text messages to any of your contacts, make or receive calls, and your emails won't go through. This means your device went into SOS mode, where it's no longer connected to cell service but can still dial emergency numbers if needed.

This SOS mode can automatically be activated for a number of reasons. The first is due to the network coverage in your current location. You may be somewhere remote with poor coverage or in the deep part of a building where your device can't connect to a cell tower. In that case, all you need to do to get out of SOS mode is move to an area with stronger cell signal. Another reason why your iPhone may be stuck on SOS mode is because you may have forgotten to pay your phone bill, causing your carrier to suspend service. Get in touch with your provider to have this sorted out. At times, your iPhone also goes into SOS mode because of problems on your carrier's end. You might want to check with your carrier to see if there's any ongoing tower maintenance or technical failure in the infrastructure that's causing an outage in your area.

If none of these reasons apply in your case, we'll walk you through four other fixes to try out.