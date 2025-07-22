The Most Expensive Bentley Ever Sold Went For Over $6M - Here's What Makes It So Special

Bentley cars never come cheap. For example, a brand-new Continental GT — one of which we've recently driven and reviewed – costs just south of $300,000, and with options that figure is soon exceeded. However, if you've got really deep pockets and a wish to empty them, then perhaps a classic Bentley is a better option.

As it happens, the most expensive Bentley ever sold at auction is almost a century old, dating way back to 1929. The model in question is a single-seat 4 1⁄2-Liter Supercharged Blower Bentley, and it managed to fetch an awesome £5,042,500, including premium, back in 2012 at a Bonhams auction held at Goodwood. That's the equivalent of around $6.2 million. Supercharged Bentleys like this from the '20s and '30s aren't exactly common, but a decent number of them do still exist, and they change hands for an awful lot less than this. So, what makes this example so special and valuable?

Racing heritage and pedigree, that's what this particular example can brag with. This car once belonged to Sir Henry Tim Birkin, and the Honorable Dorothy Paget — once the wealthiest unmarried woman in England. It's the same machine Birkin used to break the Brooklands Outer Circuit lap record in 1932, clocking in at an incredible 137.96 mph. History like this just cannot be recreated, which is why collectors scramble to own such a car, forcing the price sky high in an auction environment.