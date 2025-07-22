Honda Has Entered A New Business - Launching Rockets Into Space

The brand that has consistently provided reliable and safe vehicles all across the world has reached new heights, outer space. Japanese automaker Honda has recently expanded its offerings, and now the brand has begun developing rockets. On June 17, Honda successfully launched and landed a reusable rocket measuring nearly 20 feet long and weighing over 2,200 pounds.

Honda announced back in 2021 that it wanted to begin experimenting with rockets. The Japanese brand claims it is investing in rocket research to "take on challenges to realize the 'dreams' and 'potential' of people worldwide." Starting in 2024, the manufacturer began conducting engine tests and hovering tests of the reusable rocket. Development of the rocket began in the town of Taiki on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island. Taiki is now considered one of Japan's "Space Towns" as private and public organizations there look to the stars. The reusable rocket was able to reach an altitude of 890 feet and landed just over a foot away from its starting position after a nearly minute-long flight. Honda was able to obtain impactful data from the flight, and plans on continuing rocket tests in the Hokkaido region.