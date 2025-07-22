Honda Has Entered A New Business - Launching Rockets Into Space
The brand that has consistently provided reliable and safe vehicles all across the world has reached new heights, outer space. Japanese automaker Honda has recently expanded its offerings, and now the brand has begun developing rockets. On June 17, Honda successfully launched and landed a reusable rocket measuring nearly 20 feet long and weighing over 2,200 pounds.
Honda announced back in 2021 that it wanted to begin experimenting with rockets. The Japanese brand claims it is investing in rocket research to "take on challenges to realize the 'dreams' and 'potential' of people worldwide." Starting in 2024, the manufacturer began conducting engine tests and hovering tests of the reusable rocket. Development of the rocket began in the town of Taiki on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island. Taiki is now considered one of Japan's "Space Towns" as private and public organizations there look to the stars. The reusable rocket was able to reach an altitude of 890 feet and landed just over a foot away from its starting position after a nearly minute-long flight. Honda was able to obtain impactful data from the flight, and plans on continuing rocket tests in the Hokkaido region.
What you need to know about the launch
Sending a rocket into the air is inherently dangerous, as shown by the numerous rocket test failures in recent memory. As one would expect from a brand with a historically safe track record, Honda took extreme precautions to make sure its rocket launch test was as safe as possible. A one-kilometer radius around the launch pad was established and maintained by fences, gates, and signs, as well as a security team to stop anyone from getting too close. The radius zone was established by determining the area the rocket could fall down into if an emergency abort were initiated, and a buffer zone for potential debris.
Honda also looks at this launch as the first step in a larger plan, with Global CEO of Honda Toshihiro Mibe saying, "Honda will continue to take on new challenges—not only to offer our customers various services and value through our products, while addressing environmental and safety issues, but also to continue creating new value which will make people's time and place more enjoyable."
What's next for the Honda rocket program?
Honda has been slow to announce what its long-term plans are for the reusable rocket program. The brand believes that reusable rockets are the future when it comes to space travel, and it sees Honda technology and data as being integral to reusable rocket technology. The company has stated that it was "inspired by the dream of young Honda engineers who wanted to build rockets by utilizing Honda technologies."
Honda is looking to utilize its rockets to help with remote monitoring of Earth to study global warming and extreme weather, as well as offering communication options for those who otherwise may not have them. Honda does have one announced long-term goal when it comes to its reusable rocket, stating that it plans to have a rocket reach suborbital space by 2029. With companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin using reusable rockets for the majority of their space launches, having more brands looking at this technology is a great move. SpaceX utilizes the Falcon 9 reusable rocket, which, at the time of writing, has completed nearly 500 flights.