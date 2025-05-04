Did Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket Actually Leave The Atmosphere?

Blue Origin's latest private mission to space made bigger headlines than usual — but the buzz surrounding the flight had more to do with its celebrity crew rather than any record-breaking or scientific achievements. This crew included broadcast journalist Gayle King and pop star Katy Perry. It was also the first all-women spaceflight since 1963 (which was a solo mission). This was the 31st mission overall and 11th human spaceflight mission for the New Shepard, a reusable rocket designed by Blue Origin — the private space technology company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2000.

The New Shepard is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space, which is in line with Blue Origin's history of naming spacecraft after notable astronauts. Like other flights, this mission — NS-31 — was given its own unique patch, which reflected the contributions of each of its members — besides King and Perry, the crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez. Launched on the morning of April 14, 2025, the flight was a pretty short one — it lasted a little over 10 minutes and did not complete an orbit of the Earth. However, the New Shepard and its crew rode the rocket long enough to travel 66 miles above the planet's surface. This means, by definition, it entered space.

While Katy Perry and her fellow crewmates can now boast that they've been to space, it would be a little trickier for them to claim that they left the atmosphere. To be fair, the crew reached one of the highest layers of Earth's atmosphere, one which only a very small percentage of humans can say they've been to. However, the edge of space and the end of our atmosphere are considered to be two different places that are surprisingly far apart.