Can You Use DeWalt Batteries On Milwaukee Tools?

In the power tool arena, there is one common truth: gas is out and batteries are in. More accurately, Lithium-Ion battery tech has become the primary way to power most tools these days, with virtually every major power tool manufacturer now phasing out fossil fuels in favor of rechargeable battery packs that claim to be capable of delivering just as much power in the right setup.

Among the power tool factions who appear to be going all-in on Lithium-Ion batteries is a pair of the industry's best-loved brands, DeWalt and Milwaukee. In the case of the latter company, the move to Lithium Tech is hardly a surprise, as Milwaukee actually invented the battery format back in 2005. For its part, DeWalt didn't jump on the Lithium Ion train until 2011, though the company has clearly caught up to its competitor in the decade-plus since.

As is the case with virtually every other major power tool manufacturer with Lithium-Ion-powered devices, both DeWalt and Milwaukee have devised variations on their original offerings, with tools using power packs ranging from 12V to 40V, and all the way up to 80V. While there is a lot of overlap in the power output from each faction's Lithium Ion tools, you should know that tools bearing the DeWalt brand are essentially not compatible with those in Milwaukee's lineup. Nor can Milwaukee batteries be used to power DeWalt tools, as the brands' design differences tend to prevent such crossover.