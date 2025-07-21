Can You Use DeWalt Batteries On Milwaukee Tools?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the power tool arena, there is one common truth: gas is out and batteries are in. More accurately, Lithium-Ion battery tech has become the primary way to power most tools these days, with virtually every major power tool manufacturer now phasing out fossil fuels in favor of rechargeable battery packs that claim to be capable of delivering just as much power in the right setup.
Among the power tool factions who appear to be going all-in on Lithium-Ion batteries is a pair of the industry's best-loved brands, DeWalt and Milwaukee. In the case of the latter company, the move to Lithium Tech is hardly a surprise, as Milwaukee actually invented the battery format back in 2005. For its part, DeWalt didn't jump on the Lithium Ion train until 2011, though the company has clearly caught up to its competitor in the decade-plus since.
As is the case with virtually every other major power tool manufacturer with Lithium-Ion-powered devices, both DeWalt and Milwaukee have devised variations on their original offerings, with tools using power packs ranging from 12V to 40V, and all the way up to 80V. While there is a lot of overlap in the power output from each faction's Lithium Ion tools, you should know that tools bearing the DeWalt brand are essentially not compatible with those in Milwaukee's lineup. Nor can Milwaukee batteries be used to power DeWalt tools, as the brands' design differences tend to prevent such crossover.
An adapter may allow DeWalt batteries to work with Milwaukee devices
It is not beyond the realm of possibility to use a battery bearing the DeWalt brand with a Milwaukee-made power tool. But you will need to invest a few more bucks in your power tool array to make a Milwaukee device DeWalt battery compatible. That's because the only way to use those power sources in a Milwaukee tool is with a battery adapter.
If you're not familiar with battery adapters, they're devices designed to be fitted onto a Milwaukee tool, allowing the use of a battery from another brand, in this case DeWalt. If you're interested in testing a battery adapter out on your own devices, you'll be pleased to know that you can do so without investing too much of your hard-earned cash. At present, you can purchase a DeWalt to Milwaukee adapter on Amazon for as little as $9.99.
Prices can vary between the available models; however, as the batteries that power different Milwaukee tools — including its popular M18 Tool System — run at various voltage ranges, and can have different connectors themselves, with plug-in and slide-in options available. Ditto for DeWalt battery packs. Given the fact, you'd be wise to sort out exactly what sort of battery your Milwaukee device utilizes before buying any adapter. It's also worth noting that none of the available adapters you'll find are officially backed by DeWalt or Milwaukee, nor does either faction manufacture such a device themselves. Thus, the use of an adapter may void any warranty included at the point of purchase.