Can You Really Drink The Exhaust Water From A Toyota Mirai?

Hydrogen has only recently been thoroughly explored as a consumer fuel option, and drivers have plenty of questions about car models like the Toyota Mirai, including "where would you fill up your car during a road trip," and apparently, "can you drink the exhaust water." That's been a question on some car enthusiasts' minds since the Mirai was introduced. Wired reporter Jeremy White decided to track down one of the 12 Mirai in Britain in 2016 and give it a shot. "We didn't die. In fact, it tasted fine, if a little warm," White reported. "But this little test really hits home how clean this kind of motoring is — the fact that you can drink what comes out of the tail pipe of your hydrogen car."

In July 2024, influencer The Fast Lane Car wanted to try it out for himself. He posted a video to Instagram drinking a glass of water right out of the Toyota Mirai's tailpipe. After getting a splash of the exhaust's backwash in a glass cup, he took a sip, grimaced, and told his followers that the water didn't have a taste but was quite warm. There seems to be a consensus from those brave enough to drink it. But should you really be drinking exhaust water from a hydrogen car? Probably not.

