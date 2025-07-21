How To Use An Apple Watch To Track Steps While On A Walking Pad

Walking pads have become a popular way for many people with sedentary jobs to get in a few extra steps during their workday. These minimalist treadmills fit under your desk, making it possible to get some exercise in without leaving your workspace and keyboard behind. That's why many consider them to be an underrated high-tech smart office product, especially for the fitness-minded. While there's no question that walking pads make it much easier to stay active at your desk, if you want to track your steps with your Apple Watch, you might find that the numbers aren't adding up. That's because the Apple Watch counts steps based on how often you move your wrist.

If you're typing on your computer or resting your arms on your desk, your Apple Watch may not recognize that you're actually walking and assume you're standing still, even if your feet are busy moving beneath your desk. The good news is there's a workaround that'll allow you to track your steps more accurately while on a walking pad: simply wear your Apple Watch on your ankle instead of your wrist. This might sound like a strange fix, but placing the watch on your ankle can help the device track your steps more accurately than when your arms are in a stationary position. If you log lots of hours on a walking pad while working, this simple change can make a big difference in your step count at the end of the day.