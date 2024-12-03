How To Track Your Steps Using Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market in terms of both overall design and functionality. However, if you are planning to get one, there are some important things you should know first. For instance, if you are an Android phone user, you will likely have a more difficult time pairing the two devices as it's primarily meant to be set up using an iPhone. Of course, if you're already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and are still without a smartwatch, adding an Apple Watch to your arsenal of gadgets would make the most sense.

Once your Apple Watch is properly set up, you should be able to access all sorts of watch data across your various Apple devices. One example is your step count. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes around 3,000 to 4,000 steps per day, but if you can manage more than that, it will only benefit your overall health in the long run.

If you're not sure how to track your steps on your Apple Watch, below are a few ways you can do so.