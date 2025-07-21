The Technology Behind South Korea's Popular Self-Cleaning Streets

South Korea's cities are known for being spotless, and it turns out, they are doing it by making their streets smarter. In several cities like Seoul, Daegu, and other urban areas, the roads can be seen cleaning themselves. And while it might look like random sprinklers simply spraying water on the streets, the system behind it is much smarter than it seems. It was first introduced in 2007 in a small part of Seoul. However, now, it has been expanded to multiple cities and has turned into one of the country's most eye-catching urban innovations.

The entire system starts with a clever twist on something simple — rain. Instead of letting stormwater escape through drains, the roads, sidewalks, and rooftops are engineered to collect it in underground storage tanks. That recycled rainwater is then repurposed for various city needs, including street cleaning, watering green spaces, and even cooling the roads during heatwaves.