Apple Maps Navigation Voice Not Working? Here's What To Do If Your App Has No Sound

There are a few minor things that you need to make sure are not causing the problem before we get into adjusting the Apple Maps in-app settings. The first thing you need to check is whether your iPhone is connected to any Bluetooth device, like your TWS headphones. If that's the case, then the voice navigation commands would have been transmitted to the device, and here you'd be thinking that the feature had stopped working on your iPhone. You will have to disable Bluetooth to start hearing voice commands through your iPhone speakers. You should also check for software updates for your iPhone and for the Apple Maps app; make sure all updates are installed to rule out any software glitches.

The next thing you need to make sure of is that the voice navigation feature is enabled in Apple Maps. To check this, open Apple Maps, set a destination and hit the Go button. Then, tap the speaker icon and make sure Unmuted is selected from the list. Lastly, you should also ensure that your iPhone ringer switch is in the on position.

Aman Kumar/ SlashGear

You also need to ensure that Apple Maps is allowed to offer voice commands while you are listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks on your iPhone. To do so, go to Settings, then tap on Apps, then tap on Maps. Select Spoken Directions and enable the Directions Pause Spoken Audio toggle. Then, select Louder Volume from the Voice Volume section.