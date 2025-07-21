What Are Subaru Badges Of Ownership For & Are They Free?

Some automotive brands boast a really active and enthusiastic fan base, and Subaru definitely falls into that camp, with fans taking pride in calling themselves Subaru owners. Rather than simply accepting that fact and taking it for granted, Subaru has decided to celebrate it, by introducing Subaru badges of ownership. After all, keeping existing owners happy and loyal is nearly always cheaper than trying to attract new customers. While the badges are only available to those in the U.S., they are entirely free, although you will need to have some details on hand to order one, such as your model, model year, and full VIN.

These badges of ownership allow Subaru to celebrate its customers, and they are excellent ways for owners to show off their love for their Subarus. In short, a Subaru badge of ownership is a gel badge that displays the number of Subarus owned by the customer, along with up to five lifestyle icons. Lifestyle icons relate to a person's hobbies or interests, with examples including a paw print for pet lovers or a bicycle for keen cyclists. The badges are mainly black and silver in color and look just at home on the back of the most powerful Subaru models as they would on an old Forester or Legacy.