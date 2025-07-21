What You Can Expect From The New PlayStation Portable Hardware According To Leaks

It's been a long time since Sony was one of the hottest names in gaming handhelds. For that, you'd need to travel back in time to the halcyon days of the PlayStation Portable, a device that was right at the top of many holiday wish lists during its prime. Sony did release the relatively inexpensive PlayStation Portal a couple of years back, but it streams games wirelessly from a feature-packed PS5 rather than running them locally. But handhelds have been staging a major comeback in recent years. It's not just Nintendo's wildly successful Switch and Switch 2, but the Steam Deck and other portable PCs from ASUS, Lenovo, and more. Most recently, Microsoft and ASUS teamed up for the Xbox ROG Ally X, which is unlikely to be the last of its kind. Sony must be feeling the pressure, because it seems ready to join the fray.

New specification leaks suggest that Sony is creating a brand-new gaming handheld to compete with the aforementioned products. Of course, leaks are not product announcements, so any details should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if the information is correct, Sony may change things prior to an official launch. With that said, the leaks are coming from reliable AMD leaker Kepler_L2 on X (formerly Twitter), whose PlayStation 5 Pro leaks turned out to be mostly accurate. If the leaker is right this time around, then the upcoming PlayStation handheld will be competitive with other handhelds on the market, especially the ROG Xbox Ally X. That device relies on AMD hardware much like the PlayStation 5, so it makes sense for Sony to stick with AMD to keep this handheld competitive. Let's dive a bit deeper into the supposed specs.