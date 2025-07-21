Does Your Laptop Constantly Run Hot? This USB Gadget May Help Keep It Cool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several ways you can tell that your gaming laptop is overheating, but one of the most noticeable is when you start to hear noises from your computer. This isn't limited to gaming activities, either — it can occur while editing photos or in the middle of an important Zoom call. The sound, of course, is almost always your device running in overdrive and its fans spinning to life to help cool it down.

Laptops are especially vulnerable to overheating because, unlike larger desktops, there is far less room for heatsinks and other cooling tech.The proximity of the components also leads to quicker heating. The optimal temperature range for your computer is between 50 and 95 degrees — any hotter than that, and you risk damaging its delicate components. Your laptop may shut itself down if it stays too hot for too long. At the very least, you'll likely experience throttling as your device's temperature rises, and your computer will slow down to a frustrating degree.

Many newer computers don't even come with integrated fans, as the latest processors are more efficient and don't have as high a risk of overheating. But when they do run hot, the problem can be exacerbated by the lack of fans. If you have a fanless laptop that tends to run hot, or a laptop with fans that aren't enough to keep it cool, or just want to be prepared, there's a type of USB gadget that may help keep temperatures down and performance up: a laptop cooling pad.