Which Cordless Makita Drill Is The Cheapest And Is It Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
There are several Makita products under $50 that are actually worth buying, but you won't find any new power drills from the brand at that price. Currently, the cheapest cordless Makita drill/driver you can buy is the ultra-compact model that is part of the brand's FD09 series. It costs just $89.99 and is available from both Amazon and Home Depot. The 12V drill weighs just 2.4 pounds, which makes it easier to use and useful in tight spaces. It's capable of delivering 250 in-lbs of torque and offers two variable speeds: 0-450 and 0-1,700 rpm, which should be enough for small-to-medium drilling and driving applications.
The cordless drill is almost exclusively available as a bundled kit (product code FD09R1) that includes a belt clip and hard-shell tool case, as well as a 2 Ah battery and compatible charger. Somewhat surprisingly, even with these added accessories, the 12V driver-drill is still the most affordable option. Plus, the included 12-volt battery and charger can be used with over 70 other various devices, including fans, lights, saws, and lawn equipment. Technically, you can save money by buying the tool only (product code FD09Z), but that option is completely out of stock at Home Depot. If you're really lucky, you might find just the drill by itself for around $62 on Amazon, but that's also in very limited stock.
However, considering the included accessories, there's no reason not to opt for the slightly more expensive bundle — if, of course, Makita's 12V drill is actually worth buying. It turns out, according to users at least, that it is. In fact, it's one of the top-selling Makita drills ranked by customer satisfaction and the highest 12-volt option on the list.
Many users praise how lightweight the drill is, though it's too small for some
Nearly 1,100 Amazon users have rated Makita's 12V max CXT Cordless ⅜-inch Driver‑Drill an excellent 4.7 out of 5, while Home Depot customers score it an even stronger 4.8 average user rating, with 94% recommending it. Many users appreciate how lightweight the tool is, such as an Amazon reviewer that says, "the drill is very light and seems powerful. I've got arthritis in my hands and my old drill was too heavy — this is great." Another Amazon user describes themselves as a "small" 76-year-old woman who prefers DIY repairs and projects and reports that "this drill is being used a lot. You won't go wrong buying it."
Users also specifically commend the performance of the tool, with one Home Depot customer writing that it is "perfect for small and some big projects" and "performs solidly and smoothly." Others say it has a "good balanced feel" and that its "handle is very ergonomic. LED light is also convenient." Its battery life also gets a lot of praise, with one user reporting they have not had to recharge the battery "after a month of use" while others say the batteries are "fast charging." With the included batteries and charger (and case), one 5-star review calls the kit an "excellent value for the price."
Though you won't find much in the way of negative feedback, some have noted that "the chuck keeps coming loose and the drill bits keep falling out." One other common complaint is that some would prefer the larger and more powerful 18V drill that Makita also offers. The subcompact drill may very well not be the right choice for your personal needs, but that doesn't really reflect poorly on the FD09 itself.
Other cheap Makita drills are also available
While Makita's 12V max CXT Cordless ⅜-inch Driver‑Drill is its cheapest cordless drill you can purchase new, one way to spend less for other models is by buying pre-owned ones. You may find good deals for used Makita drills from places like Facebook Marketplace or eBay, but ideally you should aim for refurbished models that have been checked and tuned up by experts. You should check for these from retailers like Amazon periodically, as the renewed tools in their inventory come and go.
For instance, you can currently find a refurbished Makita 12V ⅜-inch Drill on Amazon for $55 — which is $35 less than you'd pay for a new one. However, this pre-owned drill doesn't come with a battery, charger, or tool case, and likely won't remain in stock for long — although other renewed Makita drills will also be available as they are received and renewed.
If you're looking for a Makita drill/driver that's more powerful than its subcompact 12V tool, the most affordable Makita 18-volt option from Home Depot is the 18V LXT ½-inch Driver/Drill, which sells for $114. This is a tool-only price and does not include an 18V battery or charger. Of course, one of the things you should know before buying Makita tools is how the company's different power systems work — the batteries and chargers compatible with the 18V driver/drill aren't the same as the 12V model, and you'll need to purchase them as well if you don't own any already. You can also find some affordable corded Makita drills — some even cost the same or less as the 12V driver/drill, though they lack the portability and versatility of Makita's more popular cordless options.