Which Cordless Makita Drill Is The Cheapest And Is It Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

There are several Makita products under $50 that are actually worth buying, but you won't find any new power drills from the brand at that price. Currently, the cheapest cordless Makita drill/driver you can buy is the ultra-compact model that is part of the brand's FD09 series. It costs just $89.99 and is available from both Amazon and Home Depot. The 12V drill weighs just 2.4 pounds, which makes it easier to use and useful in tight spaces. It's capable of delivering 250 in-lbs of torque and offers two variable speeds: 0-450 and 0-1,700 rpm, which should be enough for small-to-medium drilling and driving applications.

The cordless drill is almost exclusively available as a bundled kit (product code FD09R1) that includes a belt clip and hard-shell tool case, as well as a 2 Ah battery and compatible charger. Somewhat surprisingly, even with these added accessories, the 12V driver-drill is still the most affordable option. Plus, the included 12-volt battery and charger can be used with over 70 other various devices, including fans, lights, saws, and lawn equipment. Technically, you can save money by buying the tool only (product code FD09Z), but that option is completely out of stock at Home Depot. If you're really lucky, you might find just the drill by itself for around $62 on Amazon, but that's also in very limited stock.

However, considering the included accessories, there's no reason not to opt for the slightly more expensive bundle — if, of course, Makita's 12V drill is actually worth buying. It turns out, according to users at least, that it is. In fact, it's one of the top-selling Makita drills ranked by customer satisfaction and the highest 12-volt option on the list.