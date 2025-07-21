Everything You Need To Know About DeWalt's Multi-Purpose 5-In-1 Drill Kit
When you're tackling several tasks on the job or around the house, having a tool that adapts to different situations helps keep your work flowing smoothly. It's about simplifying your projects and saving you time in the long run, and DeWalt has a tool that can do both.
DeWalt's multi-purpose drill kit, known as the Xtreme Brushless Cordless 5-in-1, is designed to handle a variety of tasks, especially in tight or hard-to-reach spaces. It comes with four different attachments: a right-angle adapter, an offset adapter, a quick-release bit holder, and a ratcheting chuck, so you can switch between setups without changing tools. This makes it useful for everything from drilling holes in tight areas to driving screws in awkward spots.
The 3/8-inch chuck works with a wide range of bits, and the 15 clutch settings let you adjust torque to match the job, helping avoid damage to materials or fasteners. Like other DeWalt tools you should buy, the 5-in-1 is powered by a brushless motor and runs at up to 1,500 rpm without a load. The kit includes one 12V MAX lithium-ion battery and a charger, so you have enough power to keep going during longer projects. There's also a built-in LED light to help you see clearly when working in darker environments. It's also compact, coming in at just 1.6 pounds and under 5 inches long, making it easy to handle. Plus, with a two-speed transmission and magnetic bit holder, it offers both flexibility and quick bit changes for a smoother workflow.
DeWalt's 5-in-1 drill kit delivers on quality and support
DeWalt stands behind its Xtreme Brushless Cordless 5-in-1 drill kit with a three-year limited warranty that includes one year of free service, and satisfaction guaranteed for 90 days. The warranty specifically covers defects in materials and workmanship, so you're protected if anything unexpected happens.
The drill kit has a strong overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 22 reviews on DeWalt's website, with 94% of recent users recommending the product. Reviewers appreciate the tool's compact size, design, and attachments, while many highlight the solid power and reliable battery life for everyday household and light contractor tasks. Though a few note it's not suited for heavy-duty jobs, customers overall see it as a dependable and convenient tool that fits well in both DIY and professional tool collections.
When you're ready to start shopping for one, you probably shouldn't get it, or any other DeWalt tools, on Amazon. The Xtreme Brushless Cordless 5-in-1 drill kit is available in-store or online at Lowe's Hardware for $199 before tax and shipping. It's the same price at Ace Hardware, but Lowe's includes a free soft bag and belt hook with your order as of July 2025, offering a bit more value.