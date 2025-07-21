What Is The Hole On The Side Of An Apple Watch For?

Since Apple released its first Watch model over a decade ago, it has evolved to become a leader in the wearable technology space. Through the years, Apple has made massive adjustments to its succeeding Watch models, including a lot of Apple Watch features that many of us probably don't know about, especially if they don't fit our lifestyle. From super mundane tasks, like a hand wash timer or helping navigate new cities, to being a remote for your iPhone, many of us have barely scratched the surface of what it can do. For this reason, its components may have unique applications tht surprise us, like the little holes on its sides.

According to Apple, these holes are actually meant to support three different functions: speaker, microphone, and in some models, water-depth measurement. Now, most people know that you can take calls, give Siri commands, or capture audio with your Apple Watch. Apart from these, the little microphone is also used to check for ambient noise and tell you when it's becoming too loud for comfort. But, while the first two are pretty straightforward, how does the little hole actually function as part of its water-depth measurement features? While not all Apple Watch models are made for frolicking in the water, here's how the ones that do actually work, how to activate that feature, and how to recognize its limitations.