Here's Why Your Apple Watch May Not Be Registering Your Exercise

Exercise credits on Apple Watch are earned when your movement for an entire minute reaches at least the intensity of a brisk walk. The definition of a brisk walk, however, isn't a fixed figure that Apple sets for every user. It varies per individual and largely depends on one of the Apple Watch heart health features: cardio fitness level. This cardio fitness level, in turn, is calculated from your body profile information, such as sex, age, height, and weight. Yes, while your personal information might not seem like an important part of your workout, Apple Watch actually relies on this data to accurately register your exercise.

That said, if you're going slower than your personal brisk intensity, Apple Watch may not count it towards your Exercise ring. The activity will be added to your Move goal, though. If you are, in fact, doing a brisk activity, don't keep the arm with the Apple Watch still. Swing it naturally, as this is how the Activity app tracks your exercise. If you can't, you need to have the Workout app open instead. The Workout app can count your exercise just based on data like heart rate, location, and overall activity from the accelerometer sensor.

Besides moving briskly, it's also important to keep your personal information updated. This way, your cardio fitness level is measured more precisely. Here's how you can update your personal information:

On your iPhone, launch the Watch app. Go to My Watch. Select Health. Open Health Details. Hit Edit in the upper right corner. Tap on each piece of information that needs updating.

Once you get an estimate of your cardio fitness after an entire day of wear and several workouts, check whether the Apple Watch can now register your exercise.