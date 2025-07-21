How Fast Is Russia's Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile?

Russia's latest piece of high-tech weaponry, the Oreshnik missile, has been making headlines since its dramatic debut on November 21, 2024. The debut arrived in the form of grainy footage, which captured six distinct fireballs as they slammed into Ukraine at astonishing speed. But how quick was it really? Let's break it down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims it travels at Mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound, making it one of the fastest hypersonic missiles today. Ukrainian military officials even clocked it at a faster Mach 11. Its name "Oreshnik" is Russian for "hazelnut tree," which probably comes from its payload delivery system. The missile is equipped with six warheads, and each of those warheads carries six submunitions, creating a cluster effect like hazelnuts on a branch. The Pentagon has identified it as an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile, likely a derivative of the RS-26 Rubezh program. This has been undergoing testing since 2011.

All those headlines are a result of its chilling capabilities, specifically the combination of speed, power, and range. That incredible velocity makes the missile's flight time incredibly short, giving air defense systems precious little time to react. The speed also gives it massive kinetic energy, making interception by systems like the American Patriot Air Defense System particularly difficult.

During its first use, the submunitions were reportedly unarmed, but their kinetic energy alone was estimated to deliver a destructive force equivalent to tons of explosives. Putin even boasted that a few conventionally-armed Oreshniks could be as devastating as a nuclear strike. That's a chilling claim considering the missile's range of up to 5,500 km (3,415 miles), with which it can threaten targets across most of Europe and potentially even the western United States.